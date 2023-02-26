Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Minneapolis win over Southwest Christian Stars

Minneapolis won the game at home against the Southwest Christian Stars 8-0.

img_500258745_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:09 PM

The Minneapolis players started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Hank Davis scoring in the first period, assisted by John Bebler and Joel Hanson.

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Will Pankratz scored, assisted by Ozzie Snodgrass and Will Anderson.

The Minneapolis' players Cody Kelker increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Andrew Lybeck and Nick Anderson.

The Minneapolis players scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Joel Hanson increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period.

Jackson Retterath increased the lead to 7-0 five minutes later, assisted by Ronan Davis and Cooper Cirone.

In the end the 8-0 came from Andrew Lybeck who increased the Minneapolis' players lead, assisted by Hank Davis, late in the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

