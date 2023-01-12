SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Minneapolis scores twice in the third to beat St. Paul Highland - Central Scots

Minneapolis defeated St. Paul Highland - Central Scots 2-0. The game was tied after two periods, but Minneapolis pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 11, 2023 09:53 PM
The Minneapolis players first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Cody Kelker, assisted by John Bebler and Ozzie Snodgrass.

Will Pankratz increased the lead to 2-0 six minutes later, assisted by John Bebler and Rex Kronick.

Next games:

The Scots play Baldwin-Woodville away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena. The Minneapolis players will face Irondale-St. Anthony at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth East Greyhounds.

