Minneapolis keeps on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for Minneapolis as it claimed another victory on Thursday against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles, making it five in a row. It won 5-0 over Bloomington Kennedy.
Coming up:
The Minneapolis players plays against Holy Angels on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Eagles will face St. Louis Park on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.