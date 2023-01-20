High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Minneapolis keeps on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Minneapolis as it claimed another victory on Thursday against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles, making it five in a row. It won 5-0 over Bloomington Kennedy.

img_500227308_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 19, 2023 11:17 PM
Coming up:

The Minneapolis players plays against Holy Angels on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Eagles will face St. Louis Park on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.

