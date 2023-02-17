Minneapolis got a shutout against Hopkins Royals

Minneapolis picked up a decisive home win against the Hopkins Royals. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Minneapolis players took the lead when Joel Hanson scored assisted by Will Anderson and Mike Shroat.

The Minneapolis players made it 2-0 with a goal from Riley Jensen.

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Joel Hanson netted one yet again, assisted by Will Pankratz. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.