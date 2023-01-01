Minneapolis decides the game with five goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Hutchinson Tigers held out fine against Minneapolis. Minneapolis fought back in the third period and won the game 9-2.

The hosting Tigers opened strong, early in the game with Nolan Reiter scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Charlie Renner and Toren Miller.

The Minneapolis' players Ronan Davis tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Matthew Walsh.

The Minneapolis' players Hank Davis took the lead halfway through the first period, assisted by Will Anderson and Andrew Lybeck.

The Tigers tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Manny Pearce late in the first, assisted by Toren Miller and Emmett Reiter.

The Minneapolis players scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period when Andrew Lybeck scored, assisted by Will Anderson.

Will Pankratz increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kirk Gilbertson and Hank Davis.

Ozzie Snodgrass increased the lead to 7-2 less than a minute later.

Hank Davis increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Nick Anderson and Ronan Davis.

Late in the third Hank Davis scored again, assisted by Ozzie Snodgrass and Henry Dake.

Next up:

The Minneapolis players plays against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Tigers will face Little Falls on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden.