Minneapolis beat Roseville Area Raiders

Minneapolis won its home game against the Roseville Area Raiders on Monday, ending 4-1.

The hosting Minneapolis players took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Will Pankratz. Hank Davis assisted.

Ronan Davis scored early in the second period, assisted by Will Anderson.

In the second period, Landon Steffen scored a goal, assisted by Leo Wachtler and Egan Hiber, making the score 2-1.

Maverick Knoke increased the lead to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Ronan Davis.

Ozzie Snodgrass increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Will Anderson and John Bebler.

Next games:

The Minneapolis players hosts the Holy Angels Stars in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CST at National Sports Center. The same day, the Raiders will host the Mustangs at 1:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.