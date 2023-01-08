Miller's two goals net Simley Spartans victory over South St. Paul Packers

The Simley Spartans bested the visiting South St. Paul Packers on Saturday, ending 5-2.

The hosting Spartans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Louis Tuccitto . Caden Renslow assisted.

The Spartans' Tyler Letendre increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Bubba Gustafson netted one, assisted by Joey Stanton and Jake Stanton .

The Packers narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Roddick Simons beat the goalie, assisted by Brody Shepard and Tim Krech.

Alex Miller increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Caden Renslow and Justin Orn.

Brody Shepard narrowed the gap to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Jake Maurer and Ray Rozales.

Alex Miller increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later.

Next games:

In the next round on Thursday, the Spartans will face Two Rivers on the road at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena, while the Packers host Rochester John Marshall at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.