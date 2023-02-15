Miller scores 2 in Monticello Moose's win over Princeton Tigers

The Monticello Moose beat the visiting Princeton Tigers 6-3 on Friday.

The Moose started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Brayden Dunn scoring in the first period, assisted by Quintin Brooks.

The Tigers tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Timothy Donnay scored the first goal, assisted by Brody Kok.

Robbie Harris scored midway through the second period, assisted by Quintin Brooks and Alec Mayer.

Late, Tyler Bitz scored a goal, assisted by Tyler Miller and Micah Sieben, making the score 3-1.

Eli Christopher narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Lane Olson.

Roman Thompson increased the lead to 4-2 only seconds later.

Jacob Patnode narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later.

Tyler Miller increased the lead to 5-3 one minute later, assisted by Jake Larson and Tyler Bitz.

Tyler Miller increased the lead to 6-3 three minutes later, assisted by Brayden Dunn and Tyler Bitz.

Coming up:

The Moose play Northern Lakes away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center. The Tigers will face Chisago Lakes at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.