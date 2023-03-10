Gavyn Thorson's hat trick lifts Andover into Class AA semis

ST. PAUL — In the Section 7AA final, Andover and Duluth East were scoreless before the defending state champions potted five goals in the second period to clinch a trip to the state tournament.

If the script ain't broke, why fix it?

The fourth-seeded Huskies spotted fifth-seeded Lakeville South a goal in Thursday's final Class AA quarterfinal before striking for three in just over five minutes in the middle frame on their way to a 5-2 win.

"I think we just started clicking, and the rest is history from there," Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson, who had a hat trick for the Huskies, said.

Down a goal after Lakeville South's Tyler Lafferty unleashed a low wrister on the power play 41 seconds into the second period, the opportunistic Huskies compressed the Cougars' defense before pouncing on a loose rebound on top of the crease.

Thoreson, a senior St. Cloud State commit and Mr. Hockey candidate, slid home a puck that was ping-ponging around in front of the Lakeville North net to tie the game 8:17 into the middle frame.

Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) catches Lakeville South goaltender Jack Hochsprung (33) out of the crease and scores a hat trick in the third period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

"Obviously we'd like to start the game a little hotter than we have been recently, so we've been trying to work on that," Thoreson said. "I guess the second period is just our period."

The Huskies have outscored opponents 65-21 in the middle frame this season.

Thoreson's second goal, the eventual game-winner, was a power-play snipe from the right circle.

"Gavyn had the hot stick tonight. He's the kid on that line that when he gets the puck you kind of move to the edge of your seat because something spectacular is going to happen," Andover coach Mark Manney said.

Andover forward Brooks Cogswell (11) celebrates a goal against Lakeville South in the third period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Lakeville South scored another quick goal in the third to get back within one on a rebound shot from Will Kortan, but Andover tallied twice more to see out the win.

Jack Hochsprung stopped 34 shots to keep the Cougars within striking distance for much of the contest.

"We knew their top line was going to be that good," Lakeville South forward Ashton Dahms said. "We came prepared. We knew we were gonna have to throw everything we had at them. Ultimately, I thought we did a really good job."

Andover forward Luke Babineau (28) tries to push the puck under the pads of Lakeville South goaltender Jack Hochsprung (33) in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

An insurance goal for the Huskies with 6:06 left in regulation was ruled legal after an official review determined Brooks Cogswell did not tip the puck with a high stick.

Thoreson completed his hat trick with 1:24 left in regulation, just three seconds after another Andover goal was called off after an offside review.

Andover moves on to face No. 1 seed Minnetonka, which had to come from behind to knock off unseeded Hill-Murray earlier on Thursday, in the second Class AA semifinal on Friday at 8 p.m.

"I think it'll be a very tough game," Thoreson said. "They're a very deep team and they have a really good [defensive] corps. We've just got to play our game and we should be good."

NOTES

An injury to Andover freshman forward KJ Sauer that left him down on the ice for several minutes put a quick halt to the game's start. With Sauer down, the broadcast crew took a TV timeout just 2:43 into the game while medical staff was checking on the injured Husky.

Lakeville South played without second-leading scorer Tate Pritchard, who suffered a skate cut on his hand in the Cougars' section final.



LAKEVILLE SOUTH 0-1-1—2

ANDOVER 0-3-2—5

FIRST PERIOD:

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Lafferty (Dahms, Willis), PP, :41. 2, AND, Thoreson (unassisted), 8:17. 3, AND, Doll (Thoreson, Pardo), 11:30. 4, AND, Thoreson (Casey, Conway), PP, 13:32.

THIRD PERIOD: 5, LS, Kortan (Ernst, Hoffman), :56. 6, AND, Cogswell (Stringfellow, Doll), 10:54. 7, AND, Thoreson (Doll, Casey), 15:36.

SHOTS: LS, 13-9-11—33. AND, 13-18-8—39.

SAVES: LS, Hochsprung (13-15-6—34). AND, Altman (13-8-10—31)

