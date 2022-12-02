SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Mayville-Portland win against Kittson County Central Bearcats in overtime

The Mayville-Portland managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against the Kittson County Central Bearcats, ending 5-4 in the action on Thursday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 01, 2022 10:16 PM
Next up:

The Mayville-Portland players host the LOW-Baudette on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST. The Bearcats will face Grafton/Park River on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.