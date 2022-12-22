MayPort Ice Dawgs victorious against Breckenridge Blades

The MayPort Ice Dawgs defeated the Breckenridge Blades 5-1 on Tuesday.

The hosting Ice Dawgs took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Noah Mehus.

The Ice Dawgs increased the lead to 2-0, after only 41 seconds into the third period when Walker McGillis netted one, assisted by Andrew Aarsvold and Lucas Fugleberg.

Walker McGillis increased the lead to 3-0 seven minutes later.

Noah Mehus increased the lead to 4-0 three minutes later, assisted by Walker McGillis.

Andrew Aarsvold increased the lead to 5-0 one minute later, assisted by Lucas Fugleberg.

Jack Rittenour narrowed the gap to 5-1 four minutes later.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Ice Dawgs face Red Lake Falls at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars and the Blades take on Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.