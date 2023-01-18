MayPort Ice Dawgs got a shut out against Breckenridge Blades

The MayPort Ice Dawgs picked up a decisive road win against the Breckenridge Blades. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Ice Dawgs took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Walker McGillis. Noah Mehus and Bohdi Peterson assisted.

The Ice Dawgs' Jakob Korsmo increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.

Noah Mehus scored midway through the second period.

Andrew Aarsvold increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Walker McGillis and Noah Mehus.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Andrew Aarsvold who increased the Ice Dawgs' lead, late in the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Blades play Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Ice Dawgs will face Kittson County Central at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.