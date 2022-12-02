MayPort Ice Dawgs beat in overtime the Kittson County Central Bearcats

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the MayPort Ice Dawgs come away with the close win over the Kittson County Central Bearcats at home on Thursday. The final score was 5-4.

MayPort's Walker McGillis scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Ice Dawgs took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Noah Mehus. Jonathan Muhs assisted.

The Bearcats' Elijah Swanson tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Tyler Hennen and Hayden Olsonawski .

The Bearcats took the lead with a goal from Tyler Hennen late into the first, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski.

Noah Mehus scored late in the second period, assisted by Cale Gensrich.

The Bearcats took the lead early into the third period when Tyler Hennen found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski.

Tyler Hennen increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Dana Brown and Hayden Olsonawski.

Noah Mehus narrowed the gap to 4-3 just one minute later, assisted by Jonathan Muhs and Walker McGillis.

Walker McGillis tied the game 4-4 nine minutes later, assisted by Noah Mehus and Andrew Aarsvold. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:39 before Walker McGillis scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Noah Mehus and Lucas Fugleberg.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Ice Dawgs will host the Bears at 3 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena and the Bearcats will play against the Lakers at 1 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.