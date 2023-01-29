Max Zook was the hero as Buffalo Bison beat Wayzata Trojans

The Buffalo Bison won at home against the Wayzata Trojans. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Max Zook scored the goal and delivered the win for Buffalo.

The Bison first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Max Zook, assisted by Maty Ebert and Griffin Valli.

Next games:

The Bison will travel to the Rogers Royals on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center. The Trojans will face Minnetonka at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.