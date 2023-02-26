Mattson's two goals net Wayzata Trojans victory over Holy Angels Stars

The Wayzata Trojans bested the visiting Holy Angels Stars on Saturday, ending 5-3.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jibber Kuhl. Jacob Kvasnicka and Brittan Alstead assisted.

The Trojans' Brittan Alstead increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

The Trojans' Rhys Wallin increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

Jake Mattson scored early into the second period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

Mason Garcia narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by George Daravingas.

The Stars narrowed the gap again with a goal from Lincoln Ayers Assad, assisted by Charlie Cline at 8:27 into the third period.

The Stars narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Henrik Nelson found the back of the net, assisted by Charlie Cline.

Jake Mattson increased the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Kasen Sauer and Cade De St. Hubert.