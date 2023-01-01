Matt Vander Vort scores four in Edina Hornets win over Chaska Hawks

Matt Vander Vort struck four times as the Edina Hornets beat the Chaska Hawks 5-0 at home.

Ryan Flaherty also scored a goal for Edina.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Hornets took the lead when Matt Vander Vort scored the first goal assisted by Mike Mason.

Matt Vander Vort increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Eddie Revenig.

Matt Vander Vort increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes later, assisted by Eddie Revenig and Lucas Cole.

Matt Vander Vort increased the lead to 4-0 one minute later, assisted by Lucas Cole.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Ryan Flaherty who increased the Hornets' lead, assisted by Matt Vander Vort and Charlie Sandven, late in the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

The Hornets have now won eight games in a row.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Hornets will play the Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena, and the Hawks will play the Jaguars at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.