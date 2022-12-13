Matt Filippi behind Little Falls Flyers' win over Alexandria Area Cardinals

The game between the Alexandria Area Cardinals and the Little Falls Flyers saw Alexandria Area's Matt Filippi in deadly form. Matt Filippi scored an incredible four goals in Alexandria Area's 7-2 road win.

Luke Avery, Garrett Lindberg and Joey Welinski scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Alexandria Area's goals came through Jack Lamski and Kasen Muscha.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Matt Filippi. Coltin Johnson and Matthew Cooper assisted.

The Flyers increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Matt Filippi late in the first.

The Flyers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Flyers increased the lead to 5-1 within the first minute of the third period when Joey Welinski found the back of the net, assisted by Coltin Johnson.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 5-2 early into the third when Jack Lamski beat the goalie, assisted by Gavin Olson and Joe Lamski.

Garrett Lindberg increased the lead to 6-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Carter Oothoudt and Matt Filippi.

Matt Filippi increased the lead to 7-2 four minutes later, assisted by Coltin Johnson and Carter Oothoudt.

Next up:

The Flyers play against Chisago Lakes on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena. The Cardinals will face River Lakes on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.