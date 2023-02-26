Marvin-Cordes' two goals net Warroad Warriors victory over Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Warroad Warriors bested the visiting Thief River Falls Prowlers on Saturday, ending 6-1.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Griffin Marvin found the back of the net, assisted by Landon Thompson and Gaabi Boucha.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Murray Marvin-Cordes netted one, assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Ryan Lund.

The Warriors scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Warriors increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Carson Pilgrim beat the goalie.

Reece Janish narrowed the gap to 6-1 late into the third period, assisted by Jace Erickson and Braydin Lund.