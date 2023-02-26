Marvin-Cordes strikes twice as Warroad Warriors beat Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Warroad Warriors defeated the visiting Thief River Falls Prowlers 6-1 on Saturday.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Griffin Marvin found the back of the net, assisted by Landon Thompson and Gaabi Boucha.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Murray Marvin-Cordes scored, assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Ryan Lund.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Warriors.

The Warriors increased the lead to 6-0, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Carson Pilgrim netted one.

Reece Janish narrowed the gap to 6-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jace Erickson and Braydin Lund.