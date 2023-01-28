Marthaler scores 2 in Superior's win over Duluth Denfeld Hunters

The Superior won against the hosting Duluth Denfeld Hunters 3-2 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Superior players took the lead when Jackson Marthaler scored assisted by Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia.

Jackson Marthaler then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 2-0. Trent Peterson assisted.

Caden Lia increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period.

John Scott narrowed the gap to 3-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Andy Larson.

The Hunters' John Scott narrowed the gap again, assisted by Andy Larson at 14:59 into the third period.

Next games:

The Hunters host Greenway on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Superior players host Duluth East to play the Greyhounds on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.