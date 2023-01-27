Marshall Tigers win on the road against Worthington Trojans

The Marshall Tigers won the road game against the Worthington Trojans 6-1 on Thursday.

The visiting Tigers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Sean Nwaiga scoring in the first minute, assisted by Malachi Klemm and Chase Mellenthin .

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Talan Plante scored.

The Tigers' Andrew Seanor increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period.

Andrew Seanor scored early into the second period, assisted by Owen Renslow and Talan Plante.

Andrew Seanor increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period, assisted by Joey Fossum and Gavin Peterson.

Parker Schmitt increased the lead to 6-0 five minutes later.

Easton Newman narrowed the gap to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Dawson Duangapai.

Next games:

The Trojans host Morris/Benson Area on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena. The Tigers will face Waseca on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.