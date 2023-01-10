Marshall Tigers win 6-3 at home against Windom Eagles

The Marshall Tigers won at home on Monday, handing the Windom Eagles a defeat 6-3.

The Tigers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Sean Nwaiga scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Talan Plante.

The Tigers' Sean Nwaiga increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Talan Plante and Corbin Beernaert .

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period when Tyler Welsh scored, assisted by Talan Plante and Sean Nwaiga.

The Eagles' Wriley Haugen narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the first.

The Tigers scored one goal in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Joey Fossum increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Klayton Weller and Owen Renslow.

Chase Hamlett narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Wriley Haugen.

Parker Schmitt increased the lead to 6-2 five minutes later, assisted by Zach Kramer .

Charlie Smith narrowed the gap to 6-3 three minutes later.

Next games:

Next up, the Tigers face Fairmont at 7:30 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena, while the Eagles face Minnesota River on the road at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. Both games will be played on on Thursday.