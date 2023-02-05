Marshall Tigers victorious against Minnesota River Bulldogs

The Marshall Tigers defeated the Minnesota River Bulldogs 7-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Corbin Beernaert . Zach Kramer and Sam Schwarz assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Chase Mellenthin scored, assisted by Sean Nwaiga and Corbin Beernaert.

The Tigers' Chase Mellenthin increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Sean Nwaiga and Joey Fossum.

Parker Schmitt scored late in the second period, assisted by Talan Plante and Owen Renslow.

Sean Nwaiga increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period, assisted by Luke Ehlers and Ezra Maurice .

Judson Narum narrowed the gap to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Logan Fahey and Alex Schaffer.

Sean Nwaiga increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Parker Schmitt and Owen Renslow.

Sean Nwaiga increased the lead to 7-1 two minutes later, assisted by Joey Fossum and Chase Mellenthin.

The Tigers have now won five straight home games.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Tigers hosting the Trojans at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena and the Bulldogs visiting the Trojans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.