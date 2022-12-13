Marshall Tigers secure much-needed win

The Marshall Tigers have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 6-1 victory over the Redwood Valley Cardinals, things are looking brighter.

The visiting Tigers opened strong, with Andrew Seanor scoring early in the first period, assisted by Klayton Weller and Talan Plante.

The Tigers' Talan Plante increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Joey Fossum.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Tigers.

Parker Schmitt increased the lead to 6-0 in the middle of the third period.

Austin Gunderson narrowed the gap to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Kilen Cilek .

Next up:

The Tigers play against Fairmont on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center. The Cardinals will face Minnesota River on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.