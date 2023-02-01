High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Marshall Tigers pull ahead in the third to defeat Fairmont Cardinals

The Marshall Tigers were victorious at home against the Fairmont Cardinals. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Marshall pulled away in the third, winning the game 8-2.

img_500238999_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 01, 2023 03:17 AM
Share

The Marshall Tigers were victorious at home against the Fairmont Cardinals. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Marshall pulled away in the third, winning the game 8-2.

The Tigers chalked up four straight home wins.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Tigers face Luverne at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena and the Cardinals take on Waseca at home at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.

Related Topics: MARSHALL