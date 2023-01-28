Marshall Tigers beat Waseca Bluejays – Fossum scores 2

The Marshall Tigers beat the visiting Waseca Bluejays 7-2 on Friday.

The Bluejays took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kyle Ahlschlager. Griffen Krautkramer and Keaton Roeker assisted.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Klayton Weller scored, assisted by Luke Ehlers and Sam Schwarz .

The Tigers' Joey Fossum took the lead late into the first, assisted by Andrew Seanor and Talan Plante.

The second period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Tigers.

The Tigers increased the lead to 7-2 early in the third period when Joey Fossum found the back of the net again, assisted by Owen Renslow and Andrew Seanor. With that Fossum completed the Tigers comeback. The 7-2 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Minnesota River on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The Bluejays visit Minnesota River to play the Bulldogs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.