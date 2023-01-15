Maple Grove Crimson's winning run ended after game against Rogers Royals
The Maple Grove Crimson's run of 10 straight wins ended at home against the Rogers Royals. Saturday's game at Maple Grove Community Center finished 3-3.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Royals took the lead when Carson Melquist scored the first goal.
Late, Jay Ellingson scored a goal, assisted by Finn Brink and Jack Kernan, making the score 1-1.
Sam Ranallo took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Chase Cheslock.
Blake Steenerson tied the game 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Finn Brink.
Finn Brink took the lead one minute later, assisted by Beck Picconatto.
Sam Ranallo tied it up 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Mason Jenson and Parker Deschene.
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Crimson host Champlin Park at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum and the Royals visit Osseo at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center.