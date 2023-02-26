Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Maple Grove Crimson win over Osseo Orioles

The Maple Grove Crimson have won their knockout game against the Osseo Orioles 8-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500260428_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:48 PM

The Maple Grove Crimson have won their knockout game against the Osseo Orioles 8-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Crimson took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lucas Busch. Owen Smith and Blake Steenerson assisted.

The Crimson's Jack Kernan increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Lucas Margenau and Blake Steenerson.

The Crimson increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Grant Leneau late into the first, assisted by Lucas Busch and Ty Patefield.

The Crimson's Jack Kernan increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Jay Ellingson and Finn Brink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Crimson led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Finn Brink increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jack Kernan and Jay Ellingson.

The Crimson made it 8-0 when Preston Moses beat the goalie, assisted by Grant Leneau and Riley Bot in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_008.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas Academy, and Eden Prairie come up big in section tournament action
February 25, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
February 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live