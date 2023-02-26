Maple Grove Crimson win over Osseo Orioles

The Maple Grove Crimson have won their knockout game against the Osseo Orioles 8-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Crimson took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lucas Busch. Owen Smith and Blake Steenerson assisted.

The Crimson's Jack Kernan increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Lucas Margenau and Blake Steenerson.

The Crimson increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Grant Leneau late into the first, assisted by Lucas Busch and Ty Patefield.

The Crimson's Jack Kernan increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Jay Ellingson and Finn Brink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Crimson led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Finn Brink increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jack Kernan and Jay Ellingson.

The Crimson made it 8-0 when Preston Moses beat the goalie, assisted by Grant Leneau and Riley Bot in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 8-0.