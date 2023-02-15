Maple Grove Crimson win at home against Hill-Murray Pioneers

The Maple Grove Crimson won the home game against the Hill-Murray Pioneers 5-2 on Tuesday.

The Crimson took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Finn Brink. Jack Kernan assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Crimson.

Jay Ellingson increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Kernan and Finn Brink.

Ben Miller narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Brady Ingebritson and Casper Lang.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Crimson hosting the Cadets at 2 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena, and the Pioneers playing the Spuds at 3 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.