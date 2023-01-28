Maple Grove Crimson win at home against Grand Rapids Thunderhawks

The Maple Grove Crimson won when they visited the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks on Friday. The final score was 8-1.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jay Ellingson. Jack Kernan and Grant Leneau assisted.

Eight goals were scored in the second period, and the Crimson led 8-1 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The Crimson host the Centennial Cougars on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Thunderhawks will face Andover on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Community Center - Andover.