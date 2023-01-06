Maple Grove Crimson keep on winning and now have eight straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Maple Grove Crimson as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Andover Huskies, making it eight in a row. They won 4-1 over Andover.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Andover Huskies took the lead when Cayden Casey scored the first goal assisted by Tristen May-Robinson.

Crimson's Jay Ellingson tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Lucas Busch and Andrew Leafblad assisted.

The Crimson made it 2-1 late when Finn Brink scored, assisted by Blake Steenerson and Jack Kernan.

Jay Ellingson increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period.

Lucas Margenau increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third assisted by Blake Steenerson and Jack Kernan.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Andover Huskies will host the Orioles at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena, and the Crimson will visit the Bengals at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.