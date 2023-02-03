Maple Grove Crimson got a shut out against Totino-Grace Eagles

The Maple Grove Crimson picked up a decisive home win against the Totino-Grace Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The hosting Crimson opened strong, right after the puck drop with Jack Kernan scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Finn Brink.

The Crimson's Grant Leneau increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period.

Next games:

The Eagles play against Hermantown on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Crimson will face Rogers on Friday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena.