Maple Grove Crimson beat Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings and continue winning run

The game between the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings and the Maple Grove Crimson on Thursday finished 6-3. The result means Maple Grove has 10 straight wins.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Wings will host the Orioles at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena and the Crimson will play against the Royals at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.