Maple Grove Crimson beat Centennial Cougars and continue winning run

The game between the Centennial Cougars and the Maple Grove Crimson on Tuesday finished 4-2. The result means Maple Grove has four straight wins.

The Cougars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brock Carls. Ty Escobedo assisted.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Crimson led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Ty Patefield increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Owen Smith and Lucas Busch.

The Cougars travel to Duluth East on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Crimson visit Cretin-Derham Hall to play the Raiders on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove.