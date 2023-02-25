Mankato West Scarlets win over Marshall Tigers after drama in overtime

The Mankato West Scarlets won the game at home against the Marshall Tigers 5-4 in a game that went to overtime.

Mankato West's Derek Stierlen scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Sean Nwaiga. Sam Schwarz and Owen Renslow assisted.

Owen Renslow scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Andrew Seanor .

The Scarlets narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Owen Essay scored, assisted by Sean King.

Zach Benson tied it up 2-2 six minutes later.

Klayton Weller took the lead one minute later, assisted by Klayton Weller.

Sean Nwaiga increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Owen Renslow and Chase Mellenthin .

Gage Schmidt narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later, assisted by Jaeger Zimmerman.

Gage Schmidt tied the game 4-4 one minute later, assisted by Jaeger Zimmerman. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Derek Stierlen scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Gage Schmidt and Zach Benson.