High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Mankato West Scarlets win over Marshall Tigers after drama in overtime

The Mankato West Scarlets won the game at home against the Marshall Tigers 5-4 in a game that went to overtime.

February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The Mankato West Scarlets won the game at home against the Marshall Tigers 5-4 in a game that went to overtime.

Mankato West's Derek Stierlen scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Sean Nwaiga. Sam Schwarz and Owen Renslow assisted.

Owen Renslow scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Andrew Seanor .

The Scarlets narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Owen Essay scored, assisted by Sean King.

Zach Benson tied it up 2-2 six minutes later.

Klayton Weller took the lead one minute later, assisted by Klayton Weller.

Sean Nwaiga increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Owen Renslow and Chase Mellenthin .

Gage Schmidt narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later, assisted by Jaeger Zimmerman.

Gage Schmidt tied the game 4-4 one minute later, assisted by Jaeger Zimmerman. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Derek Stierlen scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Gage Schmidt and Zach Benson.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
