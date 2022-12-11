Mankato West Scarlets win at home against Winona Winhawks

The Mankato West Scarlets won the home game against the Winona Winhawks 5-3 on Saturday.

The Scarlets started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Gage Schmidt scoring in the first period, assisted by Gavin Villagomez.

The Scarlets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Gavin Villagomez scored, assisted by Carter Mihm.

The Winhawks' Teis Larsen narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Scarlets.

Zach Benson increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third period, assisted by Carter Mihm.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Scarlets hosting the Packers at 7:30 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena and the Winhawks visiting the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.