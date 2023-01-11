Mankato West Scarlets have ended their losing streak after 2-7 vs. Winona Winhawks

The game between the Winona Winhawks and the visiting Mankato West Scarlets finished 7-2. Mankato West's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Winhawks will host the Packers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena and the Scarlets will play against the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.