Mankato West Scarlets have ended their losing streak after 2-7 vs. Winona Winhawks

The game between the Winona Winhawks and the visiting Mankato West Scarlets finished 7-2. Mankato West's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 10:24 PM
Next games:

On Thursday, the Winhawks will host the Packers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena and the Scarlets will play against the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.