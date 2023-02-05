Mankato West Scarlets draw away with Albert Lea Tigers

The points were split when the Albert Lea Tigers and the Mankato West Scarlets met on Saturday. The game ended 2-2.

The visiting Scarlets opened strong, early in the game with Blake Murphy scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Gavin Villagomez.

Tim Chalmers scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Joseph Yoon and Max Edwin.

Halfway through, Tim Chalmers scored a goal, assisted by Joseph Yoon, making the score 2-1.

Carter Mihm tied the game 2-2 late in the third period.

Next games:

The Scarlets play against Dodge County on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Tigers will face Red Wing on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.