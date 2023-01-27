Mankato West Scarlets draw at home with Owatonna Huskies

The points were split when the Mankato West Scarlets and the Owatonna Huskies met on Thursday. The game ended 2-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Scarlets took the lead when Gavin Villagomez scored the first goal assisted by Owen Essay.

Huskies' Jackson Kath tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 1-1.

The Huskies made it 2-1 late when Thomas Herzong scored, assisted by Andrew Mitchel.

Gage Schmidt tied it up 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Jaeger Zimmerman and Maddox Langworthy.

Coming up:

The Scarlets travel to the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. The Huskies will face Rochester Century on the road on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.