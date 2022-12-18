Mankato West Scarlets couldn't stop star-studded Rochester Century Panthers from winning

The Rochester Century Panthers and the Mankato West Scarlets met on Friday. Rochester Century came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-0.

The Panthers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Brody Josselyn scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Jack Ottman.

The Panthers' T.J. Gibson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period.

The Panthers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Panthers made it 6-0 when Kroix Klingfus scored, assisted by Blake Kanz and Jack Billings halfway through the third period. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Scarlets play against Apple Valley/Burnsville on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Panthers will face Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.