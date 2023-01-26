Mankato West Scarlets beat Austin Packers – Rigdon scores 2

The Mankato West Scarlets beat the hosting Austin Packers 6-2 on Tuesday.

The Scarlets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Maddox Langworthy. Jaeger Zimmerman and Derek Stierlen assisted.

The Scarlets scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Tyler Graves increased the lead to 6-2 late into the third period, assisted by Zach Chelstrom and Ethan Cox.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Thursday, as the Packers host Rochester Century at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena and the Scarlets host Owatonna at All Seasons Arena.