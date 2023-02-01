High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Mankato East/Loyola Cougars win at home against Mankato West Scarlets

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars won when they visited the Mankato West Scarlets on Tuesday. The final score was 5-1.

img_500238938_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 01, 2023 11:02 AM
Share

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars won when they visited the Mankato West Scarlets on Tuesday. The final score was 5-1.

Next games:

On Thursday the Cougars will play on the road against the Panthers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex, while the Scarlets will face the Falcons road at 7:30 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.