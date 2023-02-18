Mankato East/Loyola Cougars win at home against Hutchinson Tigers

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars won when they visited the Hutchinson Tigers on Friday. The final score was 5-2.

The hosting Cougars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Caden Hansen. Andrew Sorbo and Rafe Bowman assisted.

Manny Pearce scored early in the second period, assisted by Toren Miller and Emmett Reiter.

The Cougars made it 2-1 with a goal from Alexander Morgan.

Midway through, Brayden Borgmeier scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute of the third period when Elliott Ladwig found the back of the net, assisted by Jonas Vesely.

Christian Theuninck increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Zachary Lebens and Aaron Kamm.

Andrew Bastian increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Christian Theuninck.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Cougars will host the Falcons at 2 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena and the Tigers will play against the Otters at 1 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.