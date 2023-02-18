Mankato East/Loyola Cougars win 5-2 at home against Hutchinson Tigers

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars won at home on Friday, handing the Hutchinson Tigers a defeat 5-2.

The Cougars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Caden Hansen. Andrew Sorbo and Rafe Bowman assisted.

Manny Pearce scored early into the second period, assisted by Toren Miller and Emmett Reiter.

Cougars' Alexander Morgan tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Zachary Lebens and Andrew Bastian assisted.

Halfway through, Brayden Borgmeier scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute of the third period when Elliott Ladwig netted one, assisted by Jonas Vesely.

Christian Theuninck increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Zachary Lebens and Aaron Kamm.

Andrew Bastian increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Christian Theuninck.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Cougars will play the Falcons at 2 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena, and the Tigers will play the Otters at 1 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.