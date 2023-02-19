Mankato East/Loyola Cougars score twice in the third to beat Faribault Falcons
The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars defeated the Faribault Falcons 4-0. The game was tied after two periods, but Mankato East/Loyola pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
The Cougars first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Rafe Bowman, assisted by Caden Hansen and Alexander Morgan.
The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Shae Gavin scored, assisted by Owen Quist.
Jayden Larson increased the lead to 3-0 six minutes later, assisted by Rafe Bowman and Aaron Kamm.
In the end the 4-0 goal came from Zachary Lebens who increased the Cougars' lead, assisted by Luke Lebens and Andrew Bastian, late into the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.