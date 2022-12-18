Mankato East/Loyola Cougars in strong shape as they beat Rochester John Marshall Rockets

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Rochester John Marshall Rockets on the road on Saturday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 5-1, meaning that Mankato East/Loyola now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The Cougars opened strong, right after the puck drop with Alexander Morgan scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Luke Lebens.

The Cougars' Andrew Sorbo increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Caden Hansen.

The Cougars' Owen Quist increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Alexander Morgan and Andrew Sorbo.

Camden Williams scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Aaron Terpstra.

Andrew Bastian increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Zachary Lebens.

Shae Gavin increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later.

Next up:

The Rockets are set to face Rochester Century at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center, while the Cougars face Minnesota River at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. Both games take place Tuesday.