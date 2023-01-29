Mankato East/Loyola Cougars got a shut out against Red Wing Wingers

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars picked up a decisive road win against the Red Wing Wingers. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The visiting Cougars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Luke Lebens.

The Cougars' Zachary Lebens increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Andrew Bastian.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Cougars.

The Cougars made it 6-0 when Shae Gavin netted one, late into the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The Wingers play Austin away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Cougars will face Mankato West at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.