Mankato East/Loyola Cougars got a shut out against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars picked up a decisive road win against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

img_500198398_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 13, 2022 04:16 AM
Next up:

The White Hawks host Monticello on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The Cougars will face Winona on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.