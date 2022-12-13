Mankato East/Loyola Cougars got a shut out against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars picked up a decisive road win against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

Next up:

The White Hawks host Monticello on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The Cougars will face Winona on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.