High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Mankato East/Loyola Cougars end six-loss run

The game between the Mankato West Scarlets and the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars finished 5-2 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Mankato East/Loyola after six straight defeats.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:51 PM
Next games:

The Cougars play against Northfield on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. The Scarlets will face Northfield on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.