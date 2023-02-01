Mankato East/Loyola Cougars beat Mankato West Scarlets

The Mankato East/Loyola Cougars won their home game against the Mankato West Scarlets on Tuesday, ending 5-1.

Next games:

The Cougars host the Rochester Century Panthers in the next game on the road on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The same day, the Scarlets will host the Falcons at 7:30 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.